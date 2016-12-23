On Friday, December 16th, the City of Fernie and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 2093 reached a tentative settlement for a new collective agreement.

City Council ratified the settlement on Tuesday and the Union ratified the deal on Thursday, December 22nd.

The parties had a mediation date set for January 5, 2017 but during the month of December, the Union began meeting with the City’s new CAO and were able to reach a reasonable settlement without the assistance of a third party.

– Provided by CUPE Local 2093