Plans to replace the Kimberley Civic Centre’s north wall could take a big step forward Monday night.

Council will discuss hiring Tyee Log Homes for the replacement project.

According to a report from staff, the cost of the work depends on whether or not crews focus on the North Wall or also rework the existing Zamboni room and workshop.

The contract could cost anywhere from just over 680 thousand dollars to just under 743 thousand.

The city received 400 thousand for reworking the Civic Centre through Columbia Basin Trust and accessibility grants.