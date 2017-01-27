A formal banquet will be held Friday for Karin Penner, Cranbrook’s 2016 Citizen of the Year.

Last fall, a panel of three judges reviewed a record eight nominee submissions and unanimously selected Penner. A Manager of the city’s Chamber of Commerce for over three decades, Penner retired in 2014 but remains an active member of several volunteer programs.

She was part of the organizing committee that hosted the BC Summer and Senior Games and has worked within the community for more than 50 years.

This past December, Penner was honoured for the second time, as the Chamber’s winning ‘lil plucker’ in its annual Turkey Drive.

Her Drive efforts this year alone raised $17,500 for the Salvation Army and Cranbrook Food Bank.

The initial Citizen of the Year announcement was made December 14 and this evening, Penner will be officially recognized for her contributions to the city.

-Keira O’Loughlin