Charges have been laid after a wild cheetah was seen wandering near Creston over a year ago.

Conservation officers announced that they have charged two suspects, Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato, with one count each under the Controlled Alien Species Regulation for their connection to the incident.

Both are expected to appear in Creston Provincial Court on February 17th.

The sighting was first reported back in December 2015 between Crawford and Kootenay Bay along Highway 3A

An investigation into the exotic animal finally led to charges in late December 2016