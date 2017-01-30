The Columbia Basin Trust is reaching out to all stakeholders to participate in a Regional Shipping and Logistics Survey.

A Senior Manager with the Trust, Lisa Kilpatrick says the survey is a result of CBT learning of difficulty moving goods throughout the region. She explains for a variety of reasons, there are many barriers to effective shipping. The CBT wants to understand exactly what those issues are and look at ways to make improvements so businesses can benefit.

Davies Transportation Consulting is conducting the survey to provide a deeper understanding on how to combat the issues. Kilpatrick explains they will do an analysis on the various data sets the CBT has, regarding shipping and logistics in the region. They will also be looking at how the barriers to the movement of goods in the region are impacting economic development. Kilpatrick adds one of the purposes of the entire project is to determine whether there is a role for the CBT in mitigating the problems.

The Survey can be accessed via CBT’s website until February 20.

No formal conclusion date for the project has been set.

Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust, Lisa Kilpatrick –