The Columbia Basin Trust has made a $450,000 commitment to Avalanche Canada.

The not-for profit organization will receive the funding divided over three years from the CBT.

Director Wayne Lundeberg says the avalanche forecasters are essential to the basin, as they do the majority of their work in the Kootenay region and the Columbia Valley.

“Their funding is just year to year, there’s never a certainty about most of it,” Lundeberg says. “We wanted to look at making a longer commitment this time for three years to give them some certainty because we do see the bulk of their work is focused on the Basin. The centre itself of course is in Revelstoke.”

The Basin Trust previously provided $370,000 to the group for a period of two and a half years.

They also recently committed $50,000 over two years to help Avalanche Canada with school awareness programs.

– Columbia Basin Trust Director, Wayne Lundeberg

– Jeff Johnson

photo courtesy of Avalanche Canada