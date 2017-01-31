Fernie residents will give their support Tuesday night to those affected by the mosque shooting in Quebec City.

A candlelight vigil is happening at the community’s Knox United Church in recognition of the recent attack on the Islamic Cultural Centre that left six people dead and 19 injured.

All residents are welcome to drop in, light a candle and join others as they call for peaceful action against all violence.

In an e-mail to the Church’s congregation, organizers say the ‘attack on the Islamic Cultural Centre has left so many people feeling disturbed and helpless. Let’s gather to share support and lament’.

Doors open 7 pm at the church.

Another vigil is planned for Cranbrook’s United Church 7 pm Wednesday.

– Jeff Johnson