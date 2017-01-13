Pursuing new economic initiatives is a priority for Canal Flats this year.

This from Mayor Ute Juras, after the village spent the past year working with economic liaison officers following the closure of the local mill.

Juras says village staff are looking at plotting out a new road map for the future of the community.

“Council just received a final report from the Economic Development Liaison, so we’ll be getting together and going over those recommendations and try to come up with a strategy going forward to 2017,” Juras says.

Juras feels last year was important in developing future plans for the village and she’s excited to work on new opportunities for the community.

Stay tuned for more 2017 previews from newsmakers in the East Kootenay.