The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation is collaborating with Community Foundations of Canada in celebration of the nation’s 150th.

A Community Fund created for the special birthday will increase local granting opportunities and provide the CDCF the ability to match funding.

CFC 150 will assist locally led projects that build community and encourage participation in a wide range of initiatives to mark the milestone.

Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Melanie Joly, says the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th will create projects that will leave a lasting legacy for generations.

The fund will distribute small grants through the CDCF to projects that inspire a deeper understanding of Canada.

President of CFC, Ian Bird says the country’s 150th is a historic moment with the power to strengthen our communities and connection to one another.

All registered charities operating within Cranbrook and area are eligible to apply, the deadline is March 10.

Applications will be reviewed by the CDCF Grant Making Committee with final decisions being provided by May 1.

Organizations that don’t meet the specific criteria for CFC 150 may still be eligible for regular CDCF granting.

– Keira O’Loughlin