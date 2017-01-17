The Kootenay ICE have selected the player that will lead their team during its rebuild.

Cale Fleury was named Tuesday as the 21st Captain in ICE franchise history, just the Defenseman to earn the honour.

Forwards Vince Loschiavo, Austin Wellsby and Defenseman Kurtis Rutledge will serve as Alternate Captains.

In the team’s press release, GM Jeff Chynoweth said, “Cale Fleury has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches throughout his two and a half seasons with our Club because of his commitment to hard work both on and off the ice. Cale is only the fourth 18 year-old player to serve as Captain in our Club’s history which speaks to his maturity and leadership qualities.”

Fleury is currently listed as a C on the NHL’s Central Scouting Players to Watch list, indicating he could be a fourth, fifth or sixth round candidate in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo credit: Chris Pullen / Cranbrook Photo)