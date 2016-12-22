Connecting with neighbouring communities was a priority for Sparwood throughout 2016.

So says Mayor Cal McDougall, as projects like intercommunity business licenses and the Elk Valley Rec Pass were completed over the course of the year.

Sparwood’s new endowment fund also helps build up volunteer initiatives that help the entire Elk Valley.

McDougall says residents benefit most when the communities work together.

“There’s always been a little bit of a rivalry between our communities, but we’re small areas and we’re learning that we can get more traction if we work together as a group,” McDougall says. “So even as far as business improvement and economic development, working together we can get a lot more done.”

He says the BC government’s decision to issue an environmental assessment certificate guarantees a source of work in the region until 2045, which will impact the entire Elk Valley for years to come. “We had some extensive input into how that was going to look in working with Teck on some type of legacy agreement,” McDougall says. “We continue to work with them and look forward to some positive things to come out of that.” The District also completed an age-friendly community plan to figure out how to make all projects moving forward accessible to seniors. McDougall adds the Baldy Ridge Extension Project was one of the most significant developments for the district in 2016.

Other projects on the books for Sparwood in 2016 included the opening of a Tim Hortons restaurant, toddler playgrounds being installed throughout the district and an extensive trail mapping project.

Stay tuned for more Year In-Reviews from East Kootenay newsmakers as we make our way through the holiday season

– Sparwood Mayor Cal McDougall

– Jeff Johnson