A judge in Cranbrook Supreme court says the Crown proved beyond reasonable doubt that two of three people intentionally removed young girls from Canada to U-S to be placed in plural marriages.

Brandon James Blackmore stared blankly into the distance and Gail Ruth Blackmore sat crouched over with her head in her hands as Justice Paul Pearlman read his decision Friday afternoon that the two are both guilty in connection to a 2004 incident.

Pearlman says the pair intended or foresaw that their then 13 year old daughter would be subjected to sexual acts when she was moved across the border to be married to other members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

However, the judge said the Special Prosecutor failed to meet all of the elements of a similar charge against James Ohler.

Ohler was accused of removing his then 15 year old daughter from Canada to be married to a church elder later in 2004.

Justice Pearlman says the Crown had a lack of evidence to prove Ohler crossed the border with the young girl.

Pearlman also reminded the court room that this is the first ever prosecution of this offence in Canada.

A sentencing date for Brandon and Gail Blackmore has been set for April 13th.

– Josh Hoffman