It’s not quite bikini season but that’s not stopping swimmers heading down to Kinsmen Beach Friday.

Columbia Valley’s Recreation Adapted Society is hosting their Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Windermere.

Those brave enough to dip into icy waters have fundraised money for RAD to purchase new adapted ski equipment.

The Society aims to relieve the finanical burden of individuals suffering both short term and permanent mobility issues, wanting to enjoy the outdoors.

Retro costumes are mandatory for the event that also includes Sink Your Buddies, Pledge Til You Plunge and Ice Mugs.

Activities are scheduled from 1 pm -9 pm with an after party taking place at the Station House Pub.

For more information on the RAD Society, visit https://www.radsociety.ca/

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.summit107.com)