Bill Bennett reflects on achievements in final full year as Kootenay East MLA
2016 has been a milestone year for Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett.
Bennett announced this year that he would not be seeking re-election as MLA for the region.
This led to a nomination process that saw Cranbrook City Councillor Tom Shypitka chosen to represent the BC Liberals in the riding.
He says there were some great developments in the region over the last 12 months, including the completion of the intensive care unit at the regional hospital in Cranbrook, which is considered one of the final big pieces needed for healthcare locally.
Bennett was also proud that the West Fernie Boundary Expansion was finally approved and the Baldy Ridge extension at the Elkview Coal Mine was finalized.
He says that guarantees 12 hundred to 15 hundred jobs for the next 30 years in the Elk Valley.
– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett
– Jeff Johnson