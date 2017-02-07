Ski resorts in the East Kootenay are seeing a surge of patrons following this weekend`s massive storm.

Senior Vice President, Resort Experience at Resorts of the Canadian Rockies Matt Mosteller says 92 centimeters of snow fell at Kimberley Alpine Resort in just four days.

He says the high amounts of powder could means big business for the rest of the ski season.

“Once people got out of their driveways and got to the mountain, which I’m sure was an adventure all in itself, we saw a big pick-up during the afternoon for sure,” Mosteller says. “Its the biggest storm that’s on measurement in British Columbia right now at any ski resorts and will be one of the biggest storms on record for sure. Many are out there enjoying it.”

Fernie also saw high numbers, with 69 centimeters of new snow on the slopes.

He says the conditions at KAR and FAR help bring in more customers from outside the province.

“We just had a Destination BC, Kootenay Rockies and Tourism Kimberley partnership hosting various media in Kimberley and influencers,” Mosteller says. “They are all going to broadcast this incredible snow, it’ll drive more Americans and more Canadians from longer haul markets. Surely the awareness in Toronto and Ontario markets are key for both Fernie and Kimberley.”

Mosteller adds the record snowfall this season is also driving film crews to the local resorts, which helps generate more attention to our region.

(Picture by the Real Mckenzie Photography from Kimberley Alpine Resort)

– Vice President, Resort Experience at the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, Matt Mosteller

– Jeff Johnson