Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cranbrook are ready to face upcoming challenges for the organization.

This from Executive Director Jordan Macdonald, after a last minute fundraising drive in December covered the group’s operating budget for the short term.

She says they will continue to serve the community this year, but plans are in place to rebuild the local charity from the ground up.

Macdonald says the group is organizing their biggest fundraiser, Bowl for Kids Sake, with the event slated for April.

Numerous community donors worked together to raise $13,000 for BBBS before the start of 2017.

– Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Jordan Macdonald

– Jeff Johnson