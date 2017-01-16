Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett has some unfinished business in his final months in office.

2017 marks the end of an era as Bennett is not running in May’s Provincial election after 16 years of serving the riding.

He says completing the recreation use plan for the Koocanusa area would be a nice note to leave off on.

The long-time MLA says he wants to be able to leave office knowing the government has done something to protect the area so it doesn`t get ruined by people from other provinces who leave garbage and do other things to undermine a significant regional asset.

Residents complained to the Regional District of East Kootenay last year about camp sites being mistreated after tourists set fire to a van near a forested area.

The Koocanusa Recreation Steering Committee and Public Advisory Group are hosting open houses to gather feedback on appropriate recreational use and activities around the reservoir.

Events will be held in Cranbrook, Grasmere, Fernie and Jaffray, with the first meeting set for January 31st.

Heading into the May vote, Bennett says he will also be active with Tom Shypitka’s campaign – who is looking to succeed Bennett for the Liberals in Kootenay-East.

He says Shypitka holds all the qualities needed to serve the region in Victoria.

Bennett believes the Liberals are in the “diametrically opposite place” than where they were four years ago.

He suggests his party is set to win the election however it will be close and voters and volunteers cannot become complacent leading up to the vote.

– Josh Hoffman