Bennett using first half of 2017 to wrap up unfinished business
News CATEGORIES
Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett has some unfinished business in his final months in office.
The long-time MLA says he wants to be able to leave office knowing the government has done something to protect the area so it doesn`t get ruined by people from other provinces who leave garbage and do other things to undermine a significant regional asset.
Residents complained to the Regional District of East Kootenay last year about camp sites being mistreated after tourists set fire to a van near a forested area.
Heading into the May vote, Bennett says he will also be active with Tom Shypitka’s campaign – who is looking to succeed Bennett for the Liberals in Kootenay-East.
He says Shypitka holds all the qualities needed to serve the region in Victoria.
Bennett believes the Liberals are in the “diametrically opposite place” than where they were four years ago.
He suggests his party is set to win the election however it will be close and voters and volunteers cannot become complacent leading up to the vote.
– Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett
– Josh Hoffman