The MLA for Kootenay East says paving planned for Highway 3/95 and 95A around Cranbrook and Kimberley is long overdue.

This after the BC government announced a new repaving project going to tender, which will see nearly 27 kilometres of road between the Bavarian City and Wasa resurfaced.

Bill Bennett says a number of side roads near Fort Steele, Moyie Lake, Skookumchuk and Wardner will also be included.

“People drive those secondary roads easily as much of the main highways,” Bennett says. “You’ve always got the potential with people driving to work early in the morning and home at night and people on shift work coming from the Elk Valley on shift work. Driving on those roads, they need to be as good as possible.”

Around the Key City, construction crews will be active in the Gold Creek area, at the Willowbrook intersection near Wal-Mart and near the Cranbrook Underpass.

Bennett says the majority of the job should be finished before the end of this year.

– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett