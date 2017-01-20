The BC Wildlife Health Program is seeking assistance with its annual moose winter tick surveillance.

The high season for observing tick infestations takes place from February to April and can most notably be documented by monitoring hair loss on the animals.

Winter ticks do not pose a health risk to humans, but can have devastating effects on moose, especially younger generations.

This can directly impact the survial rates of the species. Tens of thousands of ticks may exist on one individual animal, feeding on its blood, potentially causing anemia and severe behavioural and physiological damage.

If an animal is infested with the parasite they can also suffer weight loss.

This is believed to be directly linked to skin irritation that causes scratching and excessive grooming leading to less time spent foraging and the subsequent hair loss.

Anyone interested in participating in the program is being asked to keep track of moose by completing a survey that accurately describe their appearance.

Five different categories to choose from will range from 0 to more than 80% hair loss. Observations will be compiled in the province’s Moose Research Program that tracks influences of the species populations.

Survey forms and background information can be found on the moose winter tick program page: http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=908512FE406D4699B303FD4463A69523

-Keira O’Loughlin