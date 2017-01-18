BC’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation feels the province needs to pick up the pace with the treaty process.

John Rustad was the key note speaker at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

He spoke on the history of the treaty process, as efforts continue on negotiations with 203 indigenous communities around British Columbia.

So far, only three treaties covering seven nations have been implemented.

Rustad spoke on current relations with the Ktunaxa Nation and ongoing treaty discussions over the past few years.

“We have an incremental treaty agreement that we are finishing some consultation that is required and then we are hoping to see that move forward,” Rustad says. “That’ll see some land that will transfer over which the Ktunaxa plan to use for economic opportunity and to be able to engage more with the whole region. So our hope is that will progress and that will also help us progress to a longer term treaty.”

Rustad adds agreements are already in place with the Ktunaxa around forestry and mining, which has helped the Nation engage with the economy in the East Kootenay.

He says companies like Teck Resources have also had their own discussions with the local native bands.

– BC’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconcilliation

– Jeff Johnson