BC indigenous women stake claim on Minister Bennett’s Cranbrook property
It took less than an hour for a group of indigenous women to stake a claim on a Cranbrook property owned by Minster Bill Bennett.
First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining filed an application with the province to become a free miner and then used the ministry’s online registry to gain the right to explore a chunk of land that includes Bennett’s Key City home.
Coordinator Jacinda Mack says they did this to show how easy it is to claim resources on land without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
Mack says they did reach out to Ktunaxa Nation prior to making the claim.
She adds their group doesn’t plan to be digging up Bennett’s front yard tomorrow but they are exploring their options.
– First Nations Women Advocating Responsible Mining Coordinator Jacinda Mack
– Josh Hoffman