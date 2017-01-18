The province’s Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation will be in Cranbrook Wednesday morning.

John Rustad is the key note speaker for the first Chamber of Commerce luncheon of the year.

Rustad will speak on building and maintaining relationships and partnerships with aboriginal peoples and First Nations.

His ministry leads reconcilliation efforts between the BC government and native bands.

The luncheon gets started 11:15 am at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

– Jeff Johnson