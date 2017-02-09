Spring training is underway for Cranbrook’s newest women’s softball team, the Banditas.

Pitchers and catchers started practicing the first week of February and Coach and player Sarah Coles says the club really wants to be competitive this season.

She explains it’s very exciting just to get back in the gym and start throwing again as well as seeing the talent they’ve got out.

She adds they have a number of strong pitchers they’re really hoping to bring up.

There isn’t a local league to join, but the ladies open team will travel to tournaments throughout BC this summer and participate in provinicals this July.

20 players are expected to attend weekly practices until March, when Coaches will trim the final team to 14.

Developing the Banditas has been a labour of love for Coles.

She began working on the ladies open concept last summer, when the U-16 Heat requested she form a group they could scrimmage with before provincials.

Now that official training has begun, Coles says she’s excited to see what the future holds.

She feels additional to the competitive aspect, it’s good to get a team together.

She believes they have a group of ladies with great attitudes that will have a lot of fun.

She adds they want to bring fastball back into the community and build it up again.

Coles says the Banditas season will start as soon as the snow melts, their first tournament is in Sicamous, May 27.

Banditas Coach and Catcher, Sarah Coles –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo credit: Brad Mcleod – Cranbrook Daily Townsman)