Set up for the Rogers Hometown Hockey festival stop in Cranbrook this weekend will begin Thursday morning.

As a result of the event, Baker Street will be closed from 8th Avenue South through to 10th Avenue South beginning on Thursday morning through to Sunday night affecting all vehicle traffic. Please follow any signage and expect to use an alternate route to navigate the downtown for a few days.

With the closure, there will be some changes to the BC Transit bus routes 3, 7 and 20 Thursday through Sunday. The City has posted a map on its website @ http://cranbrook.ca/our-city/citydepartments/leisure-services/rogers-hometown-hockey-february-18-19-2017/bc-transit-route-changeshometown-hockey-weekend/. Normal transit routes will resume on Tuesday February 21.

The City of Cranbrook thanks the public and the downtown businesses for their understanding as this great festival is expected to bring many people to the downtown core over the weekend.

– From the City of Cranbrook