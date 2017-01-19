The College of the Rockies has a new record.

This week, Avalanche power hitter Alexa Koshman was named the Pac West’s Female Volleyball Athlete of the Week.Koshman is the third member of her team to be given the honour this season, the most ever from a single team in COTR history.

She takes over the title from teammate Adriel Goodman, an outside hitter recognized last week.

Middle blocker Kennedy Koop was selected in the fall.

Koshman says Goodman and Koop are both phenomenal, but adds the entire team is full of very good players.

She says it’s unreal to be a part of that group of athletes.

She believes it’s a privilege and great opportunity to be playing by their side each and every day.

Below average height for her position at 5’5, Koshman likes proving she can hold her own. The AOTW recognition from the Pac West follows her tremendous performance against the Camosun Chargers last weekend. Koshman produced 29 digs, 25 kills, three aces and two blocks while earning a 50.84% kill efficiency in just two games. After playing libero for two years, she fought hard to be moved to her new position. She feels ecstatic to know she can be in the front row, execute and put a ball away when she needs to.

The Avalanche women are 3-1 since the Christmas break, giving credence to the team’s belief they are a second half of the season squad.

A tough first semester saw them exit the top 15 in national rankings, when they had started the season in seventh.

They are now 13th in the CCAA.

College of the Rockies Avalanche, Power Hitter, Alexa Koshman –