The College of the Rockies volleyball teams are hoping to maximize the benefits of playing at home as the battle to earn spots in the playoffs.

Both men and women’s Avalanche will play eight of their 12 remaining games on their court, the opposite schedule from the the first half of their season.COTR host the Camosun Chargers this weekend – the Avalanche men are battling for playoff positioning as the Chargers team sits just two points above them, third place in the Pac West.

Setter Alex Cassels says despite having played poorly against the Chargers in the past, they now know how to handle them. The Av’s fell 3-1 and 3-0 to the Chargers on the road in October. He adds playing at home, it’s time to defend their court.

Middle Blocker Spencer Janzen says avoiding the road trip is just one of the advantages of playing in their own gym.

He says when traveling for games, they drive a lot, sometimes upwards of 18 hours, depending on the roads. He explains staying at home keeps the team really fresh. Janzen adds home court is great because they have some of the best fans in the league – everyone comes out and typically gets rowdy. Women’s floor Captain Mikeala Pushor believes overall in the Pac West, COTR draws the biggest crowds.

She thinks it’s by far the team’s biggest advantage when they are at home.

The Avalanche women’s team are looking to keep momentum going from their impressive stand last weekend against the best in the country, the VIU Mariners. They split games with the Mariners and Outside Hitter Adriel Goodman’s spectacular weekend earned her ‘Female Volleyball Athlete of the Week’ honours from the Pac West. The women are currnetly ranked second from the bottom in conference standings, but refer to themselves as a second semester team. Last year they began the second half of their season with a worse record than they currently hold and finished as provincial champions.

Middle Blocker Spencer Janzen –