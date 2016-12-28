Mountains in the East Kootenay are under significant avalanche risk.

This from Avalanche Canada, who are reporting considerable danger ratings in the alpine and treeline areas of several mountain ranges in the Elk Valley and surrounding area, due to recent snowfall and changing temperatures.

This includes the alpine and tree line areas for Lizard Range, the Flathead and the South Rockies, along with the alpine area for mountains around Cranbrook, Kimberley and the Columbia Valley.

Forecaster Shannon Warner says there can be a concern for slides at any time in the backcountry.

Warner encourages outdoor enthusiasts to have proper training in dealing with avalanches and take safety courses. She also stresses the importance of having and knowing how to use safety gear.

– Avalanche Canada forecaster Shannon Warner

– Jeff Johnson