A special public avalanche warning has been issued for Alberta’s Family Day weekend.

The warning covers Jasper, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks along the BC and Alberta border.

Skiers, snowboarders and backcountry enthusiasts interested in venturing out of ski area boundaries need to pay attention to avalanche danger bulletins for these regions.

Over the past week, these regions had a major avalanche cyce where numerous large avalanches ran well into the run out zones. The natural activity will taper off as we head into the weekend leaving very tricky and dangerous avalanche conditions at treeline and above where large human-triggered avalanches are possible.

Skiers and boarders with no or limited avalanche training need to resist the lure of fresh snow in out of bounds terrain. Backcountry users should manage their risk by sticking to conservative low angled terrain and have the avalanche skills training to exercise cautious route-finding. Alternatively, visitors may hire a professional guide through the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) to help manage their risk.

There are many options for back-country visitors to have a safe enjoyable trip to the national parks. Contact the Visitor Centers to help with your trip plan and use the avalanche terrain rating guide to help choose a trip appropriate to your level of training, experience and the avalanche danger.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the bulletin on www.avalanche.ca.

There are two main avalanche problems, fresh touchy wind slabs 40-60 centimetres deep at the treeline and a persistent weakness at the base of the snowpack. These together have resulted in large avalanches running well into the run-out zones.

– From Avalanche Canada.