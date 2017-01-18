There’s an increased potential for avalanches in parts of the East Kootenay.

This from Forecaster Supervisor James Floyer after Avalanche Canada issued a special bulletin this week.

Floyer explains the bottom half of the snow pack is weak in many shallow areas and with warmer temperatures and more precipitation in the forecast there’s a risk heading into the weekend.

He says conditions may not look dramatic and riders may not notice anything different but there’s a potential “sleeping dragon” underneath the surface.

The Forecaster warns there’s a chance that you could go in the wrong area or sled in a steeper convex you could trigger a slide that could turn into something very big.

Floyer says anyone venturing into backcountry in the Southeast Purcells or near Fernie should be cautious.

He adds these conditions could last for some time.

– Avalanche Canada Forecaster Supervisor

– Josh Hoffman