Audit results in 13 recommendations for Fernie human resource practices
BC’s Auditor General for Local Government (AGLG) has made 13 recommendations to the City of Fernie, who faces a number of human resources risks.
The findings were outlined in the report “Managing the Inherent Risks of Limited Human Resources within Small Local Governments” released Thursday afternoon.
AGLG Gordon Ruth says Fernie has limited capacity and many staff are carrying out multiple roles in order to deliver services.
The audit suggests the City may be able to address the issue by sharing resource functions with other nearby local governments.
Ruth adds Fernie is well positioned to address these findings with a new chief administrative officer in place.
The recommendations cover areas such as HR planning, management and administration.
This is the AGLG’s third of five reports on the topic of Human Resources in small local governments.
This is the first audit process for Fernie.
– Josh Hoffman