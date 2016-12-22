Animals are getting too close for comfort for drivers on regional highways.

East Kootenay Traffic Services, along with other RCMP detachments are reporting an increase in wildlife sightings along area roads, especially on Highway 95A between Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Mainroad East Kootenay says liquid and solid chlorides or salts have been put on the highways to melt icy build-up, which in turn attracts deer and elk.

The highway contractor advises drivers to watch the roadside for animals and drive to the winter conditions.

Mainroad will also have crews patrolling, plowing and sanding as required throughout the holiday season.