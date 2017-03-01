Columbia Valley RCMP had to use a taser to restrain an allegedly violent suspect outside an Invermere bar.

Police were called around 10:30 Saturday night with a report of a young couple arguing outside.Mounties say both individuals were very drunk and the man, who is from Alberta, became aggressive and uncooperative with officers.

RCMP say they arrested him for a number of reasons but while they were trying to take him into custody he resisted and assaulted members.

It is reported that due to the large size of the suspect the taser was deployed helping officers get the man into handcuffs.