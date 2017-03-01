The Kimberley Seniors Project Society says traffic concerns shouldn’t delay new affordable housing in the city.

This as a public hearing on Monday discussed heavy industrial traffic near the proposed site of eight housing units on Church Avenue.

David Biggs with the Society is aware of the issue, but feels the city can deal with it while the project is being built.

The city’s drivers, and others for that matter, tend to just go the quickest route. They could drive around, in which case they wouldn’t have to do the hairpin turn,” Biggs says “Its really the city’s decision as to the direction their drivers take. They could of course put a sign up and ban large trucks and things.”

Biggs hopes to have the new units ready by the Fall, but current zoning does not allow all types of families to live there.

The society says Kimberley has a vacancy rate under one percent and more homes for low-income families is needed.

– Kimberley Seniors Project Society Secretary/Treasurer David Biggs

– Jeff Johnson