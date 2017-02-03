A Cranbrook woman accused of driving her husband to end his life says he had a history of depression and suicidal behavior.

Terri Linda Reimer, who faces charges including aiding or abetting someone to commit suicide and administering a noxious substance with the intent to danger, testified in Provincial court Thursday.

Reimer described two previous events she believed her husband Bill Reimer considered killing himself before March 22nd 2016 when RCMP responded to a report of a suicidal man with a gun.

Terri Reimer talked about how her and Bill exerpienced difficulties in their marriage the previous year due her infidelity and a 300 thousand dollar gambling debt she accumulated.

Terri Reimer is alleged to have called Bill a “coward” and told him to just “go ahead and finish the job” last March after he consumed a large amount of prescription bills.

Bill Reimer’s sister in law Rhonda Reimer, a former RCMP officer, testified she overheard on the phone Terri Reimer say she’d load the gun for him.

Terri Reimer told the courtroom quote “I would never tell him to commit suicide. I love him too much. I still do.”

She says she tried to remove a loaded rifle from Bill Reimer’s hands three times before calling an ambulance.

The case has been adjourned until March 15th with a verdict expected March 16th.

– Josh Hoffman