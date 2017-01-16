A man facing 15 charges connected to several crimes in our region is expected to be sentenced at the end of the month.

Ryan Stewart once again appeared in Cranbrook Provincial Court Monday morning via video conference.

Stewart is accused of a small crime spree in the Cranbrook area last fall that left local Mounties investigating a total of 12 different incidents.

RCMP in Alberta would arrest Stewart weeks later and ship him back to the Key City to face the charges.

The suspect quickly posted bail only to be arrested days later for allegedly stealing a trailer in the Sparwood area.

Stewart’s defence lawyer says they are currently working with Crown on a plea arrangement.

Cranbrook RCMP previously named Amanda Secreto as a suspect in the string of crimes last fall however she remains at large.

– Josh Hoffman