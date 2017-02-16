Officials with the Canadian Rockies International Airport are warning travelers to be careful as the access road to the facility is extremely icy.

The advisory comes after freezing rain has caused hazardous conditions for many regional roads Thursday morning.

It is reported that many cars have gone into the ditch on the access road and the turnoff from Highway 95A is especially dangerous.

The Airport asks motorists to be cautious and to give yourself extra time if you are trying to make a flight.

– Josh Hoffman