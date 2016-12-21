Over 140 East Kootenay residents will be able to receive training needed for local jobs due to $926,000 going to College of the Rockies.

COTR will be delivering two programs thanks to the funding through the Canada-BC Job Fund Agreement.

108 students can receive training in the mountain hospitality program.

This will prepare individuals for employment in Fernie, Creston, Cranbrook, Invermere and Golden.

There will be up to 36 spots in wildland firefighting and silviculture.

Instruction will be provided to Aboriginal people, women and youth.

These training projects are part of an investment of more than $12 million for 49 training initiatives estimated to benefit 2,000 British Columbians.

– Josh Hoffman