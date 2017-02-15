An enormous increase in winter backcountry usage in the Kootenay-Columbia region has created a push for increased service from Avalanche Canada.

This after the Columbia Basin Trust announced they would donate $450,000 to the service over the next three years.

Executive Director Gilles Valade says every dollar counts, as the majority of their coverage takes place in south-eastern BC.

“Almost 100 percent of the Basin region is covered by avalanche forecasts and unfortunately about 52 percent of all avalanche fatalities in Canada have happened in the Basin,” Valade says. “So it is a hotbed of winter backcountry activities, but consequently, its where most of the accidents happen.”

Eight of Avalanche Canada’s forecast regions are in the trust’s service area.

The forecaster currently operates on a near two million dollar budget.

– Avalanche Canada Executive Director, Gilles Valade

– Jeff Johnson