An extensive restoration project is underway to enhance critical American badger habitat near Kimberley.

The Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society has begun a three year initiative between the Bavarian City and Ta Ta Creek.

Society Coordinator Dan Murphy says the badger is a red-listed species in BC and considered endangered across Canada, but there’s a high population in this area.

Murphy explains that’s why they are enhancing the habitat to keep the population levels up, as badgers require a lot of land to hunt and maintain their health.

The creature feeds on Columbia Ground Squirrel, or gophers, which are also highly populated on these lands.

The work will restore 305 hectares worth of grasslands on three different pastures.

There’s a large number of badgers in this area due to past logging work that has created an ideal habitat for the creatures.

However, since the logging finished a lot of the grasslands have grown in with small trees.

The project will culminate with a prescribed burn.

The Society recently received $40,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust for the project after securing $42,000 from the Federal government.

– Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society Coordinator Dan Murphy

– Josh Hoffman

photo courtesy of kootenaynaturephotos.com