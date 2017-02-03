Over 300 acres of land near Radium Hot Springs is now under permanent protection from the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The NCC announced new protection for the Luxor Linkage Conservation Area on World Wetlands Day on Thursday, joining over 600 acres of land in the Columbia Valley secured by the group in March of last year.

Program Manager Chad Townsend says the wetlands are important to many species of animals.

“They are like tropical rainforests, really. They convert water, air, sunlight into leaves, roots, insects and other wildlife,” Townsend says. “So its really the heart of the ecosystem really, but when we get up the slope, that’s more for species like birds, grizzly bears, badgers, woodpeckers and owls, so a number of species at risk.”

Townsend adds the property serves as an internationally significant habitat for migratory birds.

It also protects Luxor Creek, considered the second-most important kokanee spawning location in the Upper Columbia Valley.

– Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Program Manager for the Rocky Mountains, Chad Townsend

– Jeff Johnson