A recent enforcement blitz has BC Conservation Officers reminding East Kootenay snowmobilers to have their registration ready.

26 people were given notices in the Fernie area under the Offroad Vehicles Act for not having proper insurance or a license plate on their vehicle.

Sergeant Denny Chretien says the majority of infractions came from other provinces.

“About 20 of them were notices and enforcement actions that were taken on out of province,” Chretien says. “The operators needed to be reminded about not having the registrations for this jurisdiction in BC and/or doing the proper administrative process to make sure they are covered in British Columbia.”

Chretien adds that drivers from Alberta or Saskatchewan are not immune to BC law.

Tickets for these offences range from 109 to 368 dollars.

– Conservation Officer Service Sergeant Denny Chretien

– Jeff Johnson