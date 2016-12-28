Reconciliation was at the heart of a busy year for the Ktunaxa Nation.

New CAO Darrin Jamieson is looking back at a jam-packed 12 months in which he says they were able to work positively with government and industry.

This includes work shops with the Province, a historical deal with Teck and arguing for the protection of their spiritual beliefs in front of Canada’s Supreme Court.

Jamieson, who was hired in June and is himself a highlight for the Nation this year, says the agreement with Teck’s Elk Valley mining operations will result in benefits for years to come. The CAO says they made a statement in 2016 by helping elevate Canadian’s consciousness about Indigenous people. He explains there are many positives to build off going forward as they continue to work on Nation to Nation relationships. Other milestones for the Ktunaxa this year include former Aq’am Chief Sophie Pierre receiving the Order of Canada, and programs such as Street Angels being honoured with awards.