Cranbrook RCMP’s new Mental Health Liaison Officer is continuing to fill the gaps for local service providers.

Constable Erin Stevenson presented City Council an update Monday night and discussed a recent meeting between Police, Fire, Ambulance and other local health organizations.

Stevenson – who has been in the position since October -says many front line officers were running into issues they didn’t know how to address.

She explains now they can all put a face to the phone numbers they call when they need help.

She adds frontline workers see a lot of things quickly, maybe before they become a crisis.

She continues the aim is to be more preventitive before help is harder to get.

Stevenson has met with over 17 local organizations since she started, helping to create relationships between services that have not historically worked together.

She feels the job addresses and attempts to prevent problems that in the past, officers may not have had time or resources to handle.

Establishing the liasion position became a priority for the Cranbrook detachment who saw 460 mental health related calls last year – up from 360 in 2015.

– Josh Hoffman/Keira O’Loughlin