Key City Mounties are investigating under both the Customs and Excise Act and Criminal Code after the equivalent of 150 cartons of American cigarettes were seized in Cranbrook.

RCMP opened the investigation last Tuesday following the arrest of four people and the seizure of a vehicle.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Hurry Avenue where trafficking related evidence was seized including the large amount of tobacco.

The suspects have been released and are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in March.

Cranbrook RCMP, Health Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency continue to investigate.

– Josh Hoffman